Contrasting Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) & HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR)

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) and Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for HeartCore Enterprises and Digerati Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get HeartCore Enterprises alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HeartCore Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Digerati Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Digerati Technologies has a consensus price target of $0.15, indicating a potential upside of 60.60%. Given Digerati Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Digerati Technologies is more favorable than HeartCore Enterprises.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HeartCore Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Digerati Technologies $12.42 million 1.05 -$16.68 million ($0.11) -0.85

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and Digerati Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

HeartCore Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Digerati Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.9% of Digerati Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 59.0% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of Digerati Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and Digerati Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HeartCore Enterprises N/A N/A N/A Digerati Technologies -30.01% -14.86% 12.17%

Summary

Digerati Technologies beats HeartCore Enterprises on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HeartCore Enterprises

(Get Rating)

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. The company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create web experiences for their clients. In addition, it operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Digerati Technologies

(Get Rating)

Digerati Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet broadband, fiber, mobile broadband, and cloud WAN solutions; cloud communication services, including fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and customized VoIP services; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services, as well as enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN (wide area network) or software-defined WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized enterprise customers and other resellers. The company was formerly known as ATSI Communications Inc. and changed its name to Digerati Technologies, Inc. in March 2011. Digerati Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for HeartCore Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeartCore Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.