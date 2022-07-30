RingCentral’s (RNG) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their maintains rating on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

RNG has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $250.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $210.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $118.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.14.

RingCentral Price Performance

RNG stock opened at $49.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.02. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $47.28 and a 1 year high of $315.00.

Insider Activity

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 183.51%. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $124,789.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares in the company, valued at $7,442,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $478,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 210,774 shares in the company, valued at $13,771,973.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,098 shares in the company, valued at $7,442,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,029 shares of company stock worth $2,841,132. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

See Also

