Bausch + Lomb’s (BLCO) Initiates Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. Bausch + Lomb has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional Trading of Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb stock. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 141,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that cover the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

