Perion Network’s (PERI) “Maintains” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their maintains rating on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perion Network from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Perion Network currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.80.

Perion Network Stock Performance

PERI stock opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.63. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perion Network

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. Perion Network had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.02 million. The firm’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Perion Network by 214.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 32,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 22,307 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at $24,772,000. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

