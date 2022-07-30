Hess (NYSE:HES) Given Maintains Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their maintains rating on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Hess from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $153.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $133.92.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Price Performance

Shares of HES opened at $112.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.45 and a 200 day moving average of $104.64. Hess has a twelve month low of $61.93 and a twelve month high of $131.43.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 64.66%.

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hess by 14.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,172,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,801,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hess by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,149,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,049,716,000 after acquiring an additional 469,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Hess by 99.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,363,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $574,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,546,000 after acquiring an additional 193,943 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.