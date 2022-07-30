Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their maintains rating on shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BSM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.08. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $17.36.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $36.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.74 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 36.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSM. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

