Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Earns “Maintains” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their maintains rating on shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Methanex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered Methanex from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Methanex from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a hold rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.85.

Methanex Stock Performance

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average is $47.74. Methanex has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 10.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methanex

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Methanex by 60.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,072,000 after purchasing an additional 616,146 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,752,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Methanex by 415.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,159,000 after buying an additional 349,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the first quarter worth approximately $18,214,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Methanex by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 417,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,538,000 after buying an additional 235,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

