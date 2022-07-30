Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $262.61, but opened at $247.00. Align Technology shares last traded at $261.11, with a volume of 14,336 shares trading hands.

The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.23). Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.67.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,809,799.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.00.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

