Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $53.05, but opened at $47.20. Goosehead Insurance shares last traded at $44.64, with a volume of 4,710 shares.

The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. William Blair lowered Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Goosehead Insurance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 811 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $44,629.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 811 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $44,629.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 7,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $358,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,811 shares of company stock worth $1,907,949 over the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Down 6.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 351.33, a P/E/G ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.66 and a 200-day moving average of $66.99.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

