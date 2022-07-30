Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Trading 9.7% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $232.14 and last traded at $231.55. 24,969 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 447,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.05.

The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $745.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.26 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $291.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Saia from $298.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup set a $212.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Saia by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,782,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Saia by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,345,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Saia by 21,243.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 451,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,013,000 after buying an additional 449,093 shares during the period.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

