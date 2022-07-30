Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Trading 7.2% Higher After Earnings Beat

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) traded up 7.2% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.60. 172,296 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,617,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.11 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is -31.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 41.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 20,207 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 486.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 155,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 128,584 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.9% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 788,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,587 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 384,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 33,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average is $7.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

