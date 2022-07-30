Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $199.00 to $165.00. The stock had previously closed at $128.16, but opened at $122.03. Amedisys shares last traded at $123.77, with a volume of 2,534 shares.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMED. Raymond James lowered their target price on Amedisys from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stephens lowered their target price on Amedisys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Amedisys from $181.00 to $154.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Amedisys from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.88.

Insider Activity at Amedisys

In other Amedisys news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $64,055.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Amedisys Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 20.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Amedisys by 20,420.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,299 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 43,088 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter valued at $4,388,000. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter valued at $3,165,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,758 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.60.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $557.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.12 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

