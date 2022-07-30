John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $117.34, but opened at $108.88. John Bean Technologies shares last traded at $110.40, with a volume of 614 shares changing hands.

The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $542.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.27 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.96%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total transaction of $32,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,210,138.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $99,978. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.29.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

