Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Barrington Research downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The stock traded as low as $23.63 and last traded at $23.70, with a volume of 190602 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Paramount Global to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.65.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.