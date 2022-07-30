Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Shares Down 6.9% Following Weak Earnings

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) was down 6.9% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $13.84 and last traded at $13.84. Approximately 2,087 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 224,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 12.26%.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Second Bancorp

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 82.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $164,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 21.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 30,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $624.68 million, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.21.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Further Reading

