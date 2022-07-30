Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Up 9.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) shares shot up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $13.50 to $14.50. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Extreme Networks traded as high as $12.56 and last traded at $12.54. 31,909 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 961,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.47.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EXTR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,454 shares in the company, valued at $834,028.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.96 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 100.20% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

