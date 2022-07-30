Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $169.58, but opened at $160.70. Meta Platforms shares last traded at $155.60, with a volume of 528,983 shares traded.

The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.08). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on META. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.70.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,516 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,749. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $430.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.93.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

