Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 4014998 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.49 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 77.00%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 21,077 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 115,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 67,955 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 2.38.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

