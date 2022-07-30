Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $11.27, but opened at $10.50. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 29,042 shares changing hands.

The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $524.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen set a $15.00 target price on Oceaneering International in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Insider Transactions at Oceaneering International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oceaneering International

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $218,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,208 shares in the company, valued at $865,093.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 40,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 70,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Oceaneering International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Trading Up 5.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.96.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

