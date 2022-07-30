Cormark Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$282.73 million during the quarter.

TSE:EQX opened at C$5.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.92. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.89 and a 1-year high of C$11.46.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

