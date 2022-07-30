Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John Merris bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $440,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,126 shares in the company, valued at $577,636.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Solo Brands news, CFO Somer Webb acquired 20,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $78,050.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,810.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Merris acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $440,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,126 shares in the company, valued at $577,636.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Solo Brands

Solo Brands Stock Up 2.0 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,654,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 1,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 149,227 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTC stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. Solo Brands has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.39.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.60 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Solo Brands will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

