Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Lundin Gold Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 26th. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

LUG has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.91.

Lundin Gold Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Lundin Gold stock opened at C$8.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.93, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.01. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$7.80 and a 52-week high of C$12.73.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$274.21 million during the quarter.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.