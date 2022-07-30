H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.88.

Several research firms have weighed in on HNNMY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 145 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 145 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 125 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from SEK 225 to SEK 190 in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

