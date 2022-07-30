DA Davidson Weighs in on United Bankshares, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of United Bankshares in a report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for United Bankshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

United Bankshares Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $38.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.09. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $39.79.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

Institutional Trading of United Bankshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in United Bankshares by 24.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,694 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $2,569,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in United Bankshares by 572.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,820,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,906 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Bankshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,184,000 after acquiring an additional 624,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United Bankshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,348,000 after acquiring an additional 495,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.38%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

