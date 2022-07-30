Raymond James Reaffirms Maintains Rating for SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Raymond James reissued their maintains rating on shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Stock Up 4.8 %

SM Energy stock opened at $41.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 5.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $54.97.

Insider Transactions at SM Energy

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.09). SM Energy had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $859.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $256,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,668,228.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $256,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,668,228.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,190,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 24.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,904 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.