Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Earns “Maintains” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their maintains rating on shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matador Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $57.78 on Tuesday. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $67.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day moving average is $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.40. Matador Resources had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 34.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $244,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,638 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 9.0% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $4,448,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

