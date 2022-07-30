Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their maintains rating on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.89.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AR opened at $39.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 3.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.63. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $48.80.

Insider Activity

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.25). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $254,599.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,112.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $254,599.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,188.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,012,352 shares of company stock valued at $35,255,450 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AR. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 184,286.2% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 387,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 387,001 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Antero Resources by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,525,000 after purchasing an additional 47,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Further Reading

