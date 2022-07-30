PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives “Maintains” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their maintains rating on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut PubMatic from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Lake Street Capital started coverage on PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.10.

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.96. PubMatic has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $43.65.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.63 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 23.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PubMatic will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PubMatic news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $129,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,210 shares in the company, valued at $65,760.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $129,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,760.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 10,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $217,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,893.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,737 shares of company stock worth $2,988,196 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $753,000. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 435,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 31,499 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 443,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 253,772 shares during the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

