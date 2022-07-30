Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives “Maintains” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EVBG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Everbridge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.43.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $24.68 and a twelve month high of $167.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.06 million, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.56. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $130,285.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $34,229.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,515.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $130,285.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $195,628. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Everbridge

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Everbridge by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 279,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 80,291 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Everbridge by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 420,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after acquiring an additional 54,016 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Everbridge by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everbridge

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.