Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their initiates rating on shares of Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

SGHT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Shares of Sight Sciences stock opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. Sight Sciences has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $42.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.64 million and a P/E ratio of -3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 20.94 and a current ratio of 21.28.

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 134.02% and a negative return on equity of 51.67%. The company had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Staffan Encrantz acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $2,460,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 301,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,776.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences in the first quarter worth $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sight Sciences by 87.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sight Sciences in the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sight Sciences in the first quarter worth $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

