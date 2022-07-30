Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Given Downgrade Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their downgrade rating on shares of Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WEBR. Citigroup reduced their target price on Weber from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Weber from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Weber from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Weber Stock Performance

Weber stock opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.20. Weber has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.17.

Weber Announces Dividend

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. Weber had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Weber will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Weber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.51%.

Insider Transactions at Weber

In other news, insider Hans-Jurgen Herr sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 376,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,654.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Weber

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weber in the first quarter worth about $316,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Weber by 23.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Weber by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Weber in the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Weber by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weber

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

