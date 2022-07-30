Barclays Reaffirms Maintains Rating for 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

Barclays reissued their maintains rating on shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on 8X8 from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upgraded 8X8 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on 8X8 from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 8X8 from $11.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 8X8 currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.71.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $580.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $26.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $187.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.79 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 22,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $117,713.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,816.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 22,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $117,713.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,816.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Sipes sold 13,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $110,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,748.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,551 shares of company stock worth $1,031,834 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 8X8

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 258.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 94,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 68,329 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in 8X8 by 226.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 124,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 86,170 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,523 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter valued at about $340,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8X8 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.