Ventas’ (VTR) Maintains Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 price target on Ventas in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Shares of VTR opened at $53.78 on Tuesday. Ventas has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 137.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 461.55%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Ventas by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Ventas by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

