Vor Biopharma’s (VOR) “Initiates” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their initiates rating on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Vor Biopharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.86) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.89) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.34) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Vor Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Vor Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of VOR stock opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -1.01. Vor Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma ( NYSE:VOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 48.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 17,891 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 42.1% in the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 894,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 265,062 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

