Raymond James Reiterates Maintains Rating for Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Continental Resources from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut Continental Resources from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Continental Resources from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Continental Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.81.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $68.89 on Tuesday. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.62 and a 200-day moving average of $60.84.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.42. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 31.63%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 114.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 916.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,828 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 55,745 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 122.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 65,022 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 35,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 70,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

