Brokers Offer Predictions for OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for OceanFirst Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $93.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.15 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 26.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $20.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $24.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average is $20.45.

In other news, CFO Patrick Sean Barrett acquired 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.91 per share, for a total transaction of $198,555.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,806.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

