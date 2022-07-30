Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chindata Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Chindata Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.
Chindata Group Stock Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ:CD opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 1.31. Chindata Group has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $13.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Chindata Group
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
Recommended Stories
