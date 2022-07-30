Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Issued By SVB Leerink

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for argenx in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.82) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($4.87). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $428.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is ($19.13) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for argenx’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($4.77) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($4.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($18.78) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($17.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($10.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ARGX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on argenx from $375.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on argenx from €390.00 ($397.96) to €430.00 ($438.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on argenx from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, argenx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

argenx Price Performance

Shares of ARGX opened at $364.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $348.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.25. argenx has a 12-month low of $249.50 and a 12-month high of $387.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of -31.56 and a beta of 0.93.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.07) by $0.71. argenx had a negative net margin of 147.47% and a negative return on equity of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $31.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On argenx

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in argenx by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in argenx by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in argenx by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in argenx by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

