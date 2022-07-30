Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.66) Per Share (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.70). The consensus estimate for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.60) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

DCPH stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $840.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $14.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.04. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 279.96%. The business had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 13,182.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.