Cormark Comments on IAMGOLD Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a report issued on Tuesday, July 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $356.60 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.00.

IAG opened at $1.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.56. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $795.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

