Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) Insider Peter Rollings Purchases 20,149 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2022

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXTGet Rating) insider Peter Rollings purchased 20,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £8,865.56 ($10,681.40).

Foxtons Group Price Performance

Shares of LON FOXT opened at GBX 44.05 ($0.53) on Friday. Foxtons Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 30.02 ($0.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 59 ($0.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.93. The company has a market capitalization of £139.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 38.71.

Foxtons Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Foxtons Group’s payout ratio is -0.09%.

Foxtons Group Company Profile

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

