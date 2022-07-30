Insider Buying: 1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA) Insider Buys £12,000 in Stock

1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA – Get Rating) insider Claire Milverton purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($14,457.83).
1Spatial Stock Performance
LON SPA opened at GBX 48 ($0.58) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25. 1Spatial Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 34.10 ($0.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 54.90 ($0.66). The stock has a market capitalization of £53.03 million and a PE ratio of 241.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 47.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 43.44.
About 1Spatial
