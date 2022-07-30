Insider Buying: 1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA) Insider Buys £12,000 in Stock

1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA – Get Rating) insider Claire Milverton purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($14,457.83).

LON SPA opened at GBX 48 ($0.58) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25. 1Spatial Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 34.10 ($0.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 54.90 ($0.66). The stock has a market capitalization of £53.03 million and a PE ratio of 241.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 47.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 43.44.

1Spatial Plc develops and sells IT software, and related consultancy and support services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the United States, and Australia. Its products include 1Integrate for automated data validation, cleaning, transformation, and enhancement for data; 1Data Gateway, a self-service web-portal for spatial data validation, processing, and analytics; 1Integrate 3D, an automated approach to data quality, data integration and data enhancement; 1Integrate for ArcGIS, a solution that ensures the compliance of data for use across the enterprise; 1Edit, a spatial vector data editing application; and 1Generalise that automatically creates various smaller-scale data products from large-scale data sources.

