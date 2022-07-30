Dave Lewis Acquires 63,151 Shares of Haleon Plc (LON:HLN) Stock

Haleon Plc (LON:HLN – Get Rating) insider Dave Lewis acquired 63,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 317 ($3.82) per share, with a total value of £200,188.67 ($241,191.17).

Haleon Stock Down 1.3 %

Haleon stock opened at GBX 291.80 ($3.52) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £26.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,945.33. Haleon Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 285.60 ($3.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 337.40 ($4.07). The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLN shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 368 ($4.43) price objective on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised Haleon to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 348 ($4.19) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.34) target price on shares of Haleon in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

