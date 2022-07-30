Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Buys £9,203.20 in Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating) insider Michael Tobin bought 1,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 640 ($7.71) per share, with a total value of £9,203.20 ($11,088.19).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Audioboom Group alerts:

On Monday, June 13th, Michael Tobin bought 851 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,150 ($13.86) per share, with a total value of £9,786.50 ($11,790.96).

On Monday, June 6th, Michael Tobin bought 1,111 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,315 ($15.84) per share, with a total value of £14,609.65 ($17,601.99).

On Tuesday, May 31st, Michael Tobin bought 757 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,300 ($15.66) per share, with a total value of £9,841 ($11,856.63).

On Monday, May 23rd, Michael Tobin acquired 2,917 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,344 ($16.19) per share, with a total value of £39,204.48 ($47,234.31).

On Thursday, May 19th, Michael Tobin acquired 1,351 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,460 ($17.59) per share, with a total value of £19,724.60 ($23,764.58).

On Tuesday, May 17th, Michael Tobin acquired 1,176 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,660 ($20.00) per share, with a total value of £19,521.60 ($23,520.00).

On Thursday, May 12th, Michael Tobin acquired 3,067 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,570 ($18.92) per share, with a total value of £48,151.90 ($58,014.34).

Audioboom Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BOOM stock opened at GBX 640 ($7.71) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £104.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,777.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,024.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,567.30. Audioboom Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 600 ($7.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,278.50 ($27.45).

About Audioboom Group

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

Recommended Stories

