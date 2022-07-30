Timothy (Tim) Drayson Purchases 45,000 Shares of Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI) Stock

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI – Get Rating) insider Timothy (Tim) Drayson purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £39,600 ($47,710.84).

LON:SEQI opened at GBX 87.90 ($1.06) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 2,197.50. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 82.90 ($1.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 114.60 ($1.38). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 92.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 98.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.25%.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

