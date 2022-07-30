Tern Plc (LON:TERN) Insider Acquires £67,200 in Stock

Tern Plc (LON:TERN – Get Rating) insider Ian Ritchie bought 560,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £67,200 ($80,963.86).

Tern Trading Down 3.8 %

Tern stock opened at GBX 12.50 ($0.15) on Friday. Tern Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 9.61 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 23.75 ($0.29). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 12.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 12.45. The company has a market capitalization of £44.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 625.00.

About Tern

Tern Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital investment. The firm typically invests in the software companies having IoT security, Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Machine Learning ("ML"), Virtual/Augmented Reality ("VR/AR") and Data Science, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors.

