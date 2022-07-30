Sue Rivett Purchases 4,473 Shares of Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Stock

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHARGet Rating) insider Sue Rivett bought 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £984.06 ($1,185.61).

Sue Rivett also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 27th, Sue Rivett purchased 4,684 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £983.64 ($1,185.11).

Pharos Energy Trading Up 6.2 %

PHAR opened at GBX 23 ($0.28) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £101.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.45. Pharos Energy plc has a 12 month low of GBX 18.58 ($0.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 32.93 ($0.40). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 22.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 25.26.

Pharos Energy Company Profile

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

