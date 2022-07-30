Neil Manser Buys 74 Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Stock

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) insider Neil Manser bought 74 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of £149.48 ($180.10).

Direct Line Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:DLG opened at GBX 206 ($2.48) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 239.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 264.05. The stock has a market cap of £2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 858.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.55. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a one year low of GBX 184.55 ($2.22) and a one year high of GBX 319.40 ($3.85).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Direct Line Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 330 ($3.98) to GBX 215 ($2.59) in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 300 ($3.61) to GBX 290 ($3.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.34) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Direct Line Insurance Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 277 ($3.34) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 323 ($3.89) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 302.50 ($3.64).

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

