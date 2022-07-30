Neil David Eckert Purchases 29,197 Shares of Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Stock

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Rating) insider Neil David Eckert purchased 29,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 342 ($4.12) per share, for a total transaction of £99,853.74 ($120,305.71).
Conduit Stock Performance
LON CRE opened at GBX 350 ($4.22) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £576.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 336.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 371.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Conduit Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 318 ($3.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 545.72 ($6.57).
Conduit Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 4.49%. Conduit’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.87%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Conduit Company Profile
Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Conduit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.