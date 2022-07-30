Neil David Eckert Purchases 29,197 Shares of Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Stock

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Rating) insider Neil David Eckert purchased 29,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 342 ($4.12) per share, for a total transaction of £99,853.74 ($120,305.71).

Conduit Stock Performance

LON CRE opened at GBX 350 ($4.22) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £576.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 336.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 371.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Conduit Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 318 ($3.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 545.72 ($6.57).

Conduit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 4.49%. Conduit’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Conduit Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Conduit from GBX 615 ($7.41) to GBX 555 ($6.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.82) target price on shares of Conduit in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 521.25 ($6.28).

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

