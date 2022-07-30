CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Insider Donald Baladasan Sells 55,431 Shares

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) insider Donald Baladasan sold 55,431 shares of CentralNic Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.51), for a total value of £69,288.75 ($83,480.42).

Donald Baladasan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 25th, Donald Baladasan sold 50,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.57), for a total value of £65,000 ($78,313.25).

Shares of CNIC opened at GBX 123.50 ($1.49) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 121.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 125.11. The stock has a market cap of £356.50 million and a PE ratio of 12,600.00. CentralNic Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 91.20 ($1.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 153.78 ($1.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.01) target price on shares of CentralNic Group in a report on Monday, July 18th.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

